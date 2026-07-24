WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS/. The fact that both chambers of the US Congress are considering a bill to toughen anti-Russian sanctions does not necessarily mean that these restrictions will be imposed in practice, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (a Republican representing Florida) has told TASS.

Commenting on the prospects of the above-mentioned document, she said that Congress members often "put forward legislation mainly as messaging, but it doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to be voted on."

"And so, what I will say is, obviously, the president, you know, President Trump, he likes making deals. He does typically tend to like tariffs, and I support him in that. However, just because someone puts something out there saying they're going to do it doesn't necessarily mean this will happen," she continued.

In her words, certain US lawmakers who press for tougher anti-Russian sanctions were linked to the Democratic Party’s disinformation campaign against Russia in 2016.

The updated bill, which envisages tougher unilateral restrictions against Russia and imposing tariffs on its trade partners was submitted to the US Congress on July 16. Congressman Michael McCaul said on July 22 that he plans to submit a similar document to the US House of Representatives.