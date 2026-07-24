Top Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss relations with US, Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Relations with Washington and the Ukrainian crisis were the focus of a meeting between the Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) ministerial meeting, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The two top diplomats discussed issues of relations with the United States and the situation around the Ukrainian crisis," it said. "The sides stated that their countries’ approaches to the majority of the topics raised are either identical or close."

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats hailed the positive dynamics of the development of Russia-Chinese relations. "Lavrov and Wang Yi coordinated their positions on issues of bilateral political dialogue, practical cooperation, and humanitarian ties, with a focus on the implementation of agreements that were reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to China in May," the ministry stated.

The two also exchange views on issues of cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, including on the prospects for the association’s further development in the contexts of the comprehensive improvement of its activity. "Special attention was paid to the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State," it noted.

"The sides stressed the importance of strengthening strategic coordination between Moscow and Beijing on the global arena, including within the United Nations and its Security Council, the SCO, BRICS, the Group of Twenty, APEC, and other international formats," the ministry added.