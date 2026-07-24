BRUSSELS, July 24. /TASS/. As part of its 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions, the European Union blacklisted Indian branches of Russian banks VTB and Sberbank, according to a statement by the EU Council published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The list of blacklisted financial organizations now includes India VTB and Sberbank Inida. According to the communique, the restrictions will come into force on August 13, 2026.

Also, the EU blacklist includes Indian companies Falcon Toolings, and Zepto Microwave and Chip Devices Assembly.