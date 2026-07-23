EU blacklists Gazprom Media Holding CEO Zharov

BRUSSELS, July 24. /TASS/. As part of its 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions, the European Union has blacklisted CEO of Gazprom-Media Holding Alexander Zharov, according to a statement by the EU Council published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The sanctions against Zharov are justified by his company’s activities, which allegedly helps to form opinions about the conflict in Ukraine.

In this regard, the EU accuses Zharov of "actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."