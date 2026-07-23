EU adds AFK Sistema to sanctions lists

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. AFK Sistema investment company has been included in the EU sanctions lists, according to a resolution of the EU Council published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The EU calls Sistema a large business conglomerate that controls companies in various sectors of the Russian economy, without making any other accusations, except that it is a legal entity engaged in an industry that provides a significant source of income to the government.

TASS has requested a comment from Sistema.

Felix Yevtushenkov, the corporation's first vice president, was also subject to restrictions. The justification claims that the businessman is involved in the energy sector, which generates significant revenues for the Russian government and is also affiliated with his father Vladimir Yevtushenkov, who is already under EU restrictions.