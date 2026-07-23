{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Anti-Russian sanctions

EU blacklists Inter RAO energy company

Naming the reasons for sanctioning Inter RAO, EU officials said that it s one of Russia’s largest energy companies with around 19 million consumers, and that it plays a significant role in Russia’s economy

BRUSSELS, July 24. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions on Russian energy holding Inter RAO, the EU Council said in a message published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Naming the reasons for sanctioning Inter RAO, EU officials said that it s one of Russia’s largest energy companies with around 19 million consumers, and that it plays a significant role in Russia’s economy.

Inter RAO is a diversified Russian energy holding comprising companies engaged in electric and thermal power generation, energy trading, electricity retail, power engineering, engineering services, and industry-specific IT. It operates in several countries and is present in more than 30 regions across Russia. Its installed capacity stands at around 31 GW.

The company’s main shareholders are Inter RAO Capital Group (28.88%), Rosneftegaz (26.36%), and Rosseti FGC UES (8.56%), while about 34% of shares are in free float.

Tags
Sanctions vs. Russia
Anti-Russian sanctions
EU blacklist for Russia up to 3,100 individuals, entities after 21st sanctions package
All the measures introduced take effect immediately upon their publication in the Official Journal of the EU
Read more
Russian authorities budget around $54.05 mln for AI development in 2024 — PM
Mikhail Mishustin noted that the Russian artificial intelligence market grew by 18% in 2022 alone, reaching almost 650 bln rubles ($6.74 bln)
Read more
Ice retreats in Siberia give way to greenhouse gases emissions, Tomsk scientists say
The spring ice meltdown provokes a sharp release of carbon accumulated over the cold season
Read more
Serbia to hold parliamentary elections in fall, presidential polls to follow — president
Aleksandar Vucic said that now it is up to the people to express their will
Read more
EU imposes 21st sanctions package, targeting individuals, companies
The list includes, among others, Director General of ANO Dialog Vladimir Tabak, Public Chamber member Maxim Grigoriev, investment corporation Sistema, and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich
Read more
Russia increases wine exports by 19% in 1H 2025
The top three importers of Russian wine by volume are China, Kazakhstan, and Turkey
Read more
FACTBOX: Key takeaways from the Lavrov-Rubio meeting
The Russian foreign minister reaffirmed Russia's readiness to settle the conflict in Ukraine and its commitment to the agreements reached in Anchorage
Read more
EU expands sanctions against Russian financial and banking sectors
The Council is imposing asset freezes and a prohibition to make funds available to 94 banks and major financial institutions, as well as to an important figure in Russia’s banking establishment
Read more
Russian troops liberate Belitskoye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,420 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Nearly 1,500 killed in Ukrainian attacks across Russia since 2022 — top investigator
Alexander Bastrykin said the cases document artillery and missile strikes, drone attacks, and cross-border incursions carried out by Ukrainian nationalists
Read more
EU imposes sanctions on three oil refineries in Russia and one in Belarus
The EU is also imposing a ban on transactions with a Georgian refinery allegedly involved in trading and refining Russian oil
Read more
Russian helicopters’ fleet up by 6% in Latin America
The most popular helicopter used in Latin America is Mi-8/17
Read more
Russian banking sector profit in 2024 reaches $38.7 bln
In December last year, the net profit of the banking sector decreased 2.8 times compared to November and amounted to $1.9 bln
Read more
EU ambassadors fail to agree on 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions — source
The European commission earlier proposed to ambassadors a draft version of its sanctions package with softer restrictions on Russian LNG transportation to third countries by European tankers
Read more
Level of investment in Russian economy to remain high in 2025 — Central Bank chief
Russia’s economic growth has been high in recent two years, Elvira Nabiullina noted
Read more
Dollar surpasses 86 rubles on interbank market, first time since March 14
Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate on the Russian interbank market as of 10:25 Moscow time exceeded 93 rubles for the first time since March 17, 2025
Read more
FACTBOX: Russia’s nuclear power projects abroad
Rosatom ranks first globally by the number of nuclear power plant construction projects abroad, with 41 power units in 11 countries worldwide
Read more
Russia's international reserves rise $0.5 bln to $722.9 bln in a week — Central Bank
As of July 10, the reserves amounted to $722.4 billion
Read more
Sanctions could not stop Russia’s trade growth — top security official
"Over the past two years, the Russian economy grew by 4.1%," Sergey Shoigu noted
Read more
Kaspersky Lab completes smartphone testing with KasperskyOS.
The company explained that it helped to collect the necessary information for further development
Read more
EU says imposes sanctions against Russia’s central bank deputy chairman
Within the Bank of Russia, Sergey Belov oversees the Cash Circulation Department, the Field Institutions Department, the Administrative Department, and the Russian Union of Cash Collection Divisions
Read more
Lavrov, Rubio have begun talks in Manila
The negotiations are taking place on the sidelines of ASEAN-related events
Read more
Construction of Hainan International Energy Exchange building completed
The total area of the building is more than 63,000 square meters
Read more
Russia observing positive momentum in special military operation — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is open to negotiations
Read more
Russian gas supplies to Iran to start in several months — envoy to Russia
The first stage will start "in a few months, but the second and third will require infrastructure," Kazem Jalali said
Read more
One killed, three injured as Turkish cargo ship en route from Russia hit in Black Sea
According to Oksijen newspaper, the attack occurred in international waters off the coast of Turkey's Samsun province
Read more
Ukraine's losses from port shutdown estimated at $2 bln per month
An alternative export route runs through Romanian ports, but its capacity is limited
Read more
Venezuela being run by US Secretary of Energy — Trump
Donald Trump asserted that the US has a great relationship with Venezuela
Read more
MOEX, RTS indices fall by 0.33%
Trading in the main session of the Moscow Exchange began 2 hours and 10 minutes later than usual
Read more
Kremlin slams 'dangerous' calls for deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine
On March 30, a petition was posted on Vladimir Zelensky’s website with a proposal to deploy US nuclear weapons on Ukrainian soil or make Ukraine a state with its own nuclear weapons
Read more
Foreign mercenaries threw grenades at Kursk residents — Investigative Committee
According to Alexander Bastrykin, there is no reasonable explanation for this behavior
Read more
Failure of information war against Russia forces US to revise approaches — expert
Sergey Grinyaev noted that the US and its allies had been unable to break the will of the Russian people or weaken the Russian leadership
Read more
Over 200 foreigners sign army contracts in Moscow in 2023 — chief enlistment officer
It is stressed that foreign nationals can also sign contracts with the Defense Ministry
Read more
Russian air transport authority to notify other countries on resumption of int’l flights
Flights will be partially resumed to the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Tnazania
Read more
Russia begins production of 11th brigade set of tactical missile system Iskander
Read more
Top US diplomat calls ICC 'stupid organization'
According to Marco Rubio, the US will not tolerate it if the ICC attempts to take action against American citizens now or in the future
Read more
Russia’s tactical weapons arsenal bigger, more modern than America’s — expert
Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has a larger stockpile of tactical weapons than Washington
Read more
Russia perceives Armenia as ally — Deputy PM
"We had a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission on August 27. Everything was absolutely normal," Alexey Overchuk stressed
Read more
US to retaliate against Iran for Houthi attacks — Trump
Earlier on Thursday, the Houthis fired ballistic missiles and drones at two oil tankers of the kingdom, which violated their naval blockade of Saudi Arabia
Read more
Russia to seek adequate UN response to crimes of Ukraine’s military — Foreign Ministry
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov and Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova placed special emphasis on the importance of deepening interaction and intensifying joint efforts
Read more
Russia, Turkey discuss actions if Ukraine syphons off gas
Read more
Ukraine tries to prevent Russia evacuating citizens from Konstantinovka — officer
The deputy commander said the enemy fires back at the civilian population while the evacuation is underway
Read more
TotalEnergies boosts 1H 2026 LNG sales by 9%
LNG sales totaled 23.1 mln metric tons, up from 21.2 mln metric tons a year earlier
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate on May 25-27 to 89.7 rubles — regulator
The official yuan exchange rate was lowered by 10 kopecks to 12.33 rubles
Read more
Israel set up fake pager manufacturing company — media
The newspaper noted that at least two other front companies were set up to conceal the identities of Israeli intelligence officers involved in the operation
Read more
Ukrainian troops extensively use ground robots as mobile firepower — expert
Andrey Marochko added that Ukrainian forces have begun to modify Western-made armored vehicles and automobiles for remote control
Read more
Rosatom chief says Israel should be interested in safety of Iran’s Bushehr NPP
Alexey Likhachev noted that any nuclear explosion there could send radiation across borders
Read more
Combat trainer aircraft crashes in Moscow Region — Russian Defense Ministry
The flight was carried out without ammunition
Read more
Russian economy minister expects no sharp ruble’s fluctuations similar to 2014
Economic development minister also noted that Russian assets are becoming increasingly credible
Read more
Urals oil price drops below $50 per barrel first since June 2023
The price of Urals oil was last below $50 per barrel on June 12, 2023
Read more
Iranian tanker passes through US blockade, entering Gulf of Oman — state television
On July 14, the United States renewed its naval blockade of Iran
Read more
Most Moldovans oppose unification with Romania, NATO accession — poll
The poll surveyed 1,015 respondents between July 10 and 20
Read more
Ukraine's security services try to trick Russia into striking civilian sites-intel officer
A military intelligence officer cited as an example the received coordinates of a target in Zaporozhye transmitted by the Ukrainian security services several days ago
Read more
Second part of grain deal not performed at all — Kremlin
The Russian President discussed the topic of grain and fertilizers with leaders of Qatar and Palestine in particular
Read more
Inflation expectations of Russians plunge to 12.9% in March — Central Bank
The indicator totaled 14% in January 2025
Read more
Damage from Ukrainian forces actions exceeds $12.7 bln — Investigative Committee chief
Alexander Bastrykin added that efforts to assess the full scale of damage caused by Ukrainian forces are ongoing
Read more
Nornickel supports unified statistics data collecting system for businesses, government
In 2024, in compliance with instructions from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Norilsk Nickel together with Rosstat, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy and the Russian Energy Agency conducted a pilot experiment to test a single mechanism
Read more
Russia expects new projects with China in LNG, petrochemicals — Novak
Russia and China have agreed recently to cooperate in the hydrogen production sphere, the Russian deputy prime minister said
Read more
BRICS can only start currency reform — Russian Executive Director in IMF
"The US as the main stockholder of the Fund has absolutely no desire to discuss reforming of the current international monetary system, its downsides, and prevent such attempts," Aleksey Mozhin said
Read more
FACTBOX: Putin outlines state of economy, fuel market, regional support
The key sectors of the Russian economy remain resilient, the Russian president said
Read more
Almaz-Antey to present Viking target detection station at Army-2024 forum
The Viking SAM system is capable of current and advanced tactical and strategic aircraft, including those using Stealth technology, tactical ballistic and cruise missiles, helicopters, reconnaissance and strike systems and UAVs, and radio-contrast targets
Read more
Russian stock market closes higher as major indices post gains
The yuan edged up 2.85 kopecks to 11.573 rubles
Read more
France’s National Front believes Paris should stand firm on delivery of Mistrals to Russia
Vice President of the rightwing National Front party said that if France wants to pursue moral principles, it would then be logical to sever cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and China
Read more
Zimbabwe joins BRICS New Development Bank
Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube said that it is a positive step in securing credit lines
Read more
Russia wants lasting peace for Ukraine, not temporary ceasefire — Russian senior diplomat
Addressing the prospects of the negotiation process on a Ukrainian settlement, Sergey Ryabkov refrained from speculating on "any potential linkages to electoral calendars in various countries"
Read more
Russian Railways contract value for railway electrification in Iran estimated at €1.2 bln
The project will be financed by the state export credit of the Russian government to Iran
Read more
Pentagon blacklists 32 Russian research institutes, universities to 'protect US tech'
The decision means that the Pentagon will not engage in research cooperation with those organizations it has placed on this list
Read more
South African military delegation arrives in Moscow to discuss cooperation
During the meeting, the sides reached agreements on further enhancing military cooperation in various fields
Read more
Population inflation expectations fall to 12.5% in September after growth in August
Observed inflation among those with savings fell from 13.5% to 12.9% and to 16.1% from 16.7% among those who have no savings
Read more
Personnel training drives Russia-Vietnam nuclear cooperation — Rosatom
Russia and Vietnam share a long history of nuclear cooperation
Read more
EU adds AFK Sistema to sanctions lists
The EU calls Sistema a large business conglomerate, without making any other accusations, except that it is a legal entity engaged in an industry that provides a significant source of income to the government
Read more
Indonesia plans to buy Russian-made helicopters — ambassador
Moreover, according to the ambassador, Indonesia has been holding talks with Moscow on the purchase of 8 modern Sukhoi Su-35 fighter planes that are set to replace their US-made F-5 Tiger aircraft
Read more
Russia minister recommends EU partners to launch construction of gas hub infrastructure
Read more
Russian Armed Forces liberate Belitskoye in DPR: what's known
The Russian Armed Forces are conducting measures to search for and eliminate Ukrainian soldiers still hiding in the basements
Read more
Total length of Russian roads reach 1.58 mln km — Transport Ministry
Regional roads stand at 502,500 km and federal roads equal 65,500 km
Read more
Construction of Russia's seventh Borei class sub due to start on Friday
The Borei class submarines should form the basis of Russia’s naval strategic nuclear forces for the coming decades
Read more
Russia’s S-400 crews repel simulated enemy’s attack in drills
The maneuvers involved over 150 troops, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
FACTBOX: Oil price cap freeze, bank restrictions in EU’s 21st sanctions package
The EU has banned its banks from conducting cross-border transactions with 32 Russian banks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said
Read more
Minsk shares with Warsaw evidence of risk of terrorist attack — Belarusian MFA
According to the statement, the primary target appears to be the underage children of a Polish activist with Belarusian citizenship
Read more
Russia’s GC NPS considering localizing production in Russian industrial zone in Egypt
Denis Borisov, the group's business development director, noted that in addition to construction, NPS also produces high-tech products, in particular, interlocking, signaling and blocking systems for use on railways, including the metro
Read more
Russia cuts supply route serving Ukrainian troops near Pisarevka in Sumy Region — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Krovnoye-Khoten road has come under the near-total control of the Russian military
Read more
Russian forces carry out more strikes on Ukrainian ports, infrastructure facilities
Strikes on the port of Odessa hit infrastructure facilities used to unload and store military cargo
Read more
Rosatom CEO considers future nuclear power plant in Belarus a unique project
There's nothing like it in the world, Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
Russian stock indices mixed on Tuesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.56%, the dollar-denominated RTS Index ticked up by 0.14%
Read more
Russia continues interaction with OPEC+ participants — Kremlin
The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and the meeting of ministers from OPEC+ participating countries will be held in Vienna on June 4
Read more
Humanity in for all-time high oil prices — Dmitriev
The energy crisis tsunami is coming, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries said
Read more
Laos showing interest in small nuclear power plants — Rosatom
CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said that Rosatom is happy to offer its competencies
Read more
Former Ukrainian soldier recounts story of his desertion, coming to Russia
According to Vladimir Lipka, while he was serving in the Sumy area, he saw Americans in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Russian defense chief calls for boosting capabilities against drone attacks in Kaliningrad
Andrey Belousov has made a working visit to Russia’s westernmost Kalininingrad Region, inspecting the Baltic Fleet’s military and social facilities
Read more
Defense firm to develop naval version of Su-57 fighter for Russian Navy
Russia’s Aerospace Force will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028
Read more
Xi’s visit to US to begin on September 24 — Trump
The US president visited Beijing on May 14-15
Read more
Yekaterinburg makes final pitch to host Expo 2025
Alexander Chernov, Director General of World Expo 2025 Ekaterinburg Bid Committee, inoted that an admission ticket will cost some $17
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian-US New START treaty — facts and figures
The strategic arms reduction treaty was signed by Russian and US presidents, Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama, in Prague on April 8, 2010
Read more
Russia says its paratroopers destroyed two Ukrainian fighting vehicles in Zaporozhye
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the battle took place near the settlement of Verbovoye
Read more
IDF to deal 'crushing blow' to Iran, if it attacks Israel — Ynet
Defense Minister Israel Katz stressed that Israel is ready for any development of events
Read more
Use of depleted uranium munitions to bring down Ukraine’s agro-exports — Russian military
Earlier, the UK’s Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said, in a written response to an inquiry by a member of the House of Lords, that the British authorities would provide Ukraine with shells containing depleted uranium, which were particularly effective against armored vehicles
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Wildberries operations after drone attacks
Wildberries warehouse operations in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk have been suspended, according to the WB Partners Telegram channel
Read more
China proposes international investigation into US bioweapons programs
As Wang Wenbin pointed out, the US was more active than others in implementing military-biological projects, at the same time refusing any international control
Read more
IAEA chief sees 'law of the jungle' global order forming if European countries get nukes
"In such a case, nuclear deterrence would become ineffective and these weapons would ultimately be used," Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Ukrainian army retreating from Pisarevka in Sumy Region to Khoten as Russia advances
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian troops regularly strike Khoten with fire
Read more