Use of depleted uranium munitions to bring down Ukraine’s agro-exports — Russian military

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Kiev’s use of depleted uranium munitions may bring down Ukraine’s agricultural exports for decades, if not centuries, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said at a briefing on Friday.

According to him, the use of depleted uranium munitions will contaminate large crop production areas in Ukraine. Motor vehicles will spread radioactive substances to other parts of the country, the general pointed out, speaking about the consequences of Kiev’s possible use of depleted uranium ammunition.

"Apart from affecting the country’s population, it will also cause great economic damage to Ukraine’s agricultural sector, namely crop and animal production, bringing agricultural exports down for decades, if not centuries, to come," Kirillov added.

Earlier, the UK’s Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said, in a written response to an inquiry by a member of the House of Lords, that the British authorities would provide Ukraine with shells containing depleted uranium, which were particularly effective against armored vehicles. The British Ministry of Defense called depleted uranium "a standard component" of armor-piercing ammunition.