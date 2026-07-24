Civilian infrastructure damaged during drone attack on St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, July 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, striking civilian infrastructure near the Moscow highway, Governor Alexander Beglov said.

"In the early hours of July 24, St. Petersburg was attacked by military unmanned aerial vehicles. Air defenses remain in action. The attacked targeted civilian infrastructure on Moscow highway," the governor said in a statement, released by his office. "At this point, a post-attack recovery effort is under way."

The governor heads a crisis response center that coordinates first responders, utility workers and intra-departmental communications.