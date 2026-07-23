New eurosanctions against Moscow to worsen EU’s economic situation again — Russian mission

BRUSSELS, July 23. /TASS/. The new European Union’s restrictions against Russia will exacerbate its socio-economic problems, while Moscow will give them an effective and adequate response, an official at the Russian mission to the EU told TASS.

"There is no doubt that the announced restrictions will lead to a further aggravation of the already difficult socio-economic problems of the European Union, largely caused by the rejection of this association of Russian energy, the multibillion-dollar costs of backing the Kiev regime, and all this against the background of the destabilization of global energy markets due to the Middle East conflict escalation. In this context, today’s assessments of the European Central Bank that geopolitical tensions and the energy shock are the key sources of uncertainty for the European economy deserve attention," the official said.

"Hostile unilateral coercive measures by the EU will receive an effective and adequate response from Russia."