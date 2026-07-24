Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys 24 Ukrainian drones in Sumy area over past day

KURSK, July 24. /TASS/. An interceptor drone battery crew of Russia’s Battlegroup North has destroyed 24 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Sumy area over the past 24 hours, an UAV company commander with the call sign Amur told TASS.

"We are on twenty-four-hour air defense alert in the Sumy direction of the special military operation in designated areas in order to prevent penetration of enemy UAVs. During the air defense alert mission, our interceptor drone crews detected and destroyed 24 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs by ramming and detonating them," the officer said.

According to him, the neutralized drones were used by Ukrainian forces for reconnaissance, fire adjustment, weapon targeting, and delivering strikes.