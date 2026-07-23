EU’s 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions blacklists 15 Chinese firms

BRUSSELS, July 24. /TASS/. As part of its 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions, the European Union blacklisted 15 companies from China and 11 companies from five other countries, according to a statement by the EU Council published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The blacklist now includes three companies from Turkey, three from Kyrgyzstan, two from Kazakhstan, two from the United Arab Emirates and one from India.

The EU accuses them of supporting the Russian economy and defense industry, or of assisting Moscow to bypass European sanctions.

With more individuals and entities added to the blacklist, a total of 3,100 entities are now under the anti-Russian sanctions, which is an absolute record for the EU.