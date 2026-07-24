IN BRIEF: Kremlin on dualism in US’ stance and anticipation of new settlement proposals

IRKUTSK, July 24. /TASS/. Russia should exploit the dualism of the US administration's position on Ukraine to the extent that it aligns with Russia's interests, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Vesti news program’s journalist Pavel Zarubin.

He also noted that Russia will look forward to US ideas and proposals to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

TASS has summed up the Kremlin spokesman’s key statements.

Dualism of the US’ stance on Ukraine

Russia takes into account that the US continues to arm Ukraine: "We take into account, we bear in mind that they [the US] continue to arm Ukraine, as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also stated.

Moscow should exploit the dualism of the US administration's position on Ukraine to the extent that it aligns with Russia's interests: "But we must exploit this dualism in the [US President Donald] Trump administration's position to the extent that it aligns with our interests."

Ukrainian settlement

Russia will look forward to US ideas and proposals to resolve the Ukraine conflict: "We will await new proposals."

Russia sees that the United States, including President Donald Trump, is sincere in its desire to find ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict peacefully: "The Americans are sincere, President Trump is sincere, and his negotiators are sincere in their desire to formulate options that are acceptable to everyone."

The US administration’s ambitions to help resolve the Ukraine conflict are totally in tune with Russia’s interests: "Their ambitions to contribute to finding a peaceful solution are totally in tune with our interests."

The US-proposed settlement option was accepted by Russia, but rejected by Ukraine: "The option they proposed was accepted by us, but not by the Ukrainians."

The United States failed to persuade Ukraine to resolve the conflict because European countries continued to incite Kiev: "The Americans failed to persuade the Ukrainians because, amid incitement from the Europeans, they were unable to change their position."

Achieving special operation’s objectives

While achieving goals with military means is not an ideal choice, Russia will press ahead with its special military operation, with no peaceful solutions in sight: "We are continuing our special military operation. That is, we continue to achieve our objectives with military means. That’s not a preferred solution, but we will press ahead until we win, with no peaceful solutions in sight."