Washington administration officials plan to visit Russia — US Congress member Luna

WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS. US administration officials plan to pay a visit to Russia, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (a Republican representing Florida) has told TASS.

Speaking about a planned visit to Moscow by members of the US Congress, which she expects to take place this fall or winter, she said that not just elected officials, but also "government officials specifically from the administration will be going there as well."

She did not name these officials.

"I will also say, I think that there is going to be an announcement, maybe soon, maybe not, I don't know, with [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov and [US] Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio," she added, without elaborating.