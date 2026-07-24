EU blacklists businessman Mikhail Gutseriyev, Russian energy companies

BRUSSELS, July 23. /TASS/. The European Union has blacklisted businessman Mikhail Gutseriyev and a number of oil processing plants and fuel companies, according to a statement by the EU Council published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The blacklist now includes Anzhersky Oil and Gas Company, Anzhersky Oil Refinery, Oil Refinery ‘North Kuzbass,’ Kuibyshevsk Oil Refinery, Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery, and Lukoil-Marinbunker.

Other blacklisted companies include Slavneft-affiliated Baikit Oil and Gas Exploration Expedition, Slavneft-Nizhnevartovsk, Obneftegazgeologiya and Tatneft-Samara.