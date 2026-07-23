EU slaps several Russian gold mining companies with sanctions

BRUSSELS, July 24. /TASS/. The European Union has put a number of Russian gold mining companies on its sanctions blacklist, the EU council said in a statement published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

As part of its sanctions package, the EU blacklisted gold miners Nordgold Management, Vysochaishy, Areal International JSC (formerly Highland Gold), Yuzhuralzoloto, Pavlik, Susumanzoloto and Seligdar.

The blacklist also includes First Diamond Company, a diamond exporting company created in May 2022 by former Alrosa employees.