Minsk shares with Warsaw evidence of risk of terrorist attack — Belarusian MFA

MINSK, July 23. /TASS/. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has announced that Minsk has provided Warsaw with evidence of preparations for a terrorist attack on Polish territory.

In a statement shared via their Telegram channel, the Ministry explained that, as part of their ongoing cooperation to combat crime, a meeting was held today at the Belarusian Foreign Ministry with Polish Charge d'Affaires Krzysztof Ozanna. During the meeting, Belarusian law enforcement and security agencies presented evidence indicating that an individual residing in Poland - who was convicted in Belarus under several articles of the Criminal Code and has recently been stripped by Polish authorities of subsidiary protection and the right to residence - is plotting a terrorist attack.

According to the statement, the primary target appears to be the underage children of a Polish activist with Belarusian citizenship. The motive is reportedly revenge related to the activist’s allegedly insufficient efforts to help the plotter retain the legal status in Poland. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry also assured the Polish diplomat that any additional information, should it become available, will be shared through the appropriate channels between the relevant authorities of both countries.