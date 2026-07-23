Xi’s visit to US to begin on September 24 — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will start its visit to the United States on September 24, President Donald Trump said.

"President Xi is coming over on September 24th," he said at an event in Washington.

Washington is counting on the return visit of the Chinese leader. Trump visited Beijing on May 14-15. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in early June that there were few tangible results of the White House's visit to China. He said the purpose of the May visit was direct interaction between the leaders of "the two most powerful countries in the world.".