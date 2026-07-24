Russia to achieve its goals even if US joins EU in burying Alaska agreements — Lavrov

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 24. /TASS/. Russia prefers a political and diplomatic settlement, but it cannot do anything if the US changed its mind about the agreements reached at last year's bilateral summit in Alaska, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"If you look more closely, [French President Emmanuel] Macron publicly said, 'There is no more Anchorage, no more understandings. America is with us again.' And Ukraine's Acting Foreign Minister [Andrey] Sibiga said, 'We buried the Anchorage agreements,'" Lavrov said.

"If those are assessments that the Americans share, what can we do? We have repeatedly said that we prefer a political and diplomatic settlement, but we will achieve our goals under any circumstances," Lavrov stressed.