EU blacklists founders of FPV drone maker Piranya

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions on Olga Korchagina and Pavel Chernyshev, two founders of the Simbirsk Design Bureau "Piranya" (SDB "Piranya") a company that manufactures drones for the Russian armed forces, according to a statement by the EU Council published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

"Olga Korchagina is the founder of the Simbirsk Design Bureau ‘Piranya’ (SDB "Piranya") a Russia-based company that manufactures drones," the statement says. "Pavel Chernyshov is the director and founder of the Simbirsk Design Bureau ‘Piranya.’"

"SDB ‘Piranya’ manufactures First Person View (FPV) drones and specifically the models "Piranya-7", "Piranya-10" and "Piranya-13". The company manufactures up to 10 000 drones monthly and the Russian Army views its products as being extremely valuable in its military operations," the document reads.