Russian diplomat calls on Musk to cut Ukraine off from Starlink

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk turn off his Starlink satellite network in Ukraine.

Earlier, Musk said he was "offended by sort of fancy diplomats who have seven-course dinners in luxurious places while people are dying at the front lines, and who pontificate about how Russia should withdraw."

"I’d like to build on that idea and propose that Starlink be withdrawn. So that people would not die," the Russian diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.