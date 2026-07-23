Russia to seek adequate UN response to crimes of Ukraine’s military — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia will seek an adequate response from the leadership of the UN Secretariat to the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the civilian population, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov and Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova.

"Special emphasis was placed on the importance of deepening interaction and intensifying joint efforts to ensure an adequate and timely response from the leadership of the UN Secretariat and the relevant mechanisms of the world organization to the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against civilian infrastructure and the peaceful population of our country," the ministry noted.

The sides discussed practical issues of strengthening coordination between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the apparatus of the Commissioner for Human Rights "in the context of the Ukrainian crisis and its projection onto the United Nations platform."