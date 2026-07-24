US Congress delegation to visit Russia in fall or winter — US lawmaker Luna to TASS

WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS/. A delegation of US lawmakers will visit Russia this fall or winter to discuss with their Russian counterparts matters of trade and peace, and ways to rebuild ties, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (a Republican representing Florida) has told TASS.

"There's going to be a group coming this fall/winter timeframe. I can't give specific dates because of security reasons, but there's definitely a trip on the books. We will be out there," she said.

When asked what subjects US lawmakers were planning to discuss, the lawmaker replied: "Peace, trade, and then honestly, just reestablishing the relationship."

A delegation of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, held working meetings in Washington on March 26-27. This Thus, the Russian-US interparliamentary dialogue, which had been frozen for many years, was effectively revived. The visit took place at the invitation of Luna.

The delegation, which held meetings not only with US lawmakers but also with representatives of the US administration, consisted of five people. Summing up the results of the visit, Vyacheslav Nikonov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said he believed the visit could be described as historic. He added that a return visit of a bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives to Moscow was expected.