Russian, Uzbek foreign ministers reaffirm commitment to enhancing strategic partnership

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov discussed key bilateral and international issues and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing a comprehensive strategic partnership during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization events in Cholpon-Ata, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

"The foreign ministers discussed a number of pressing issues in bilateral relations and shared views on the regional and international agenda," the document reads.

The ministers held talks in a warm and friendly atmosphere, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Uzbekistan," the ministry added.