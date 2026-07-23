Trump says considers massive attack on Iran — Axios

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is currently exploring carrying out a massive offensive on Iran with strikes being harder than before, according to Axios.

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," he said

According to Trump, Israel "would join in two minutes if I ask them to." However, he added that Washington does not "need anyone" for a new military operation. It is noted that Trump did not specify any deadline for a decision to return to a full-scale war with Iran.

The United States and Israel started a war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the agreements on the Strait of Hormuz.