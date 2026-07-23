Koshchey drone deployed to special military op area for airlifting cargo

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia has deployed the Koshchey hexacopter to the special military operation area in Ukraine for the stealthy delivery of water, provisions, and medicines to units carrying out missions in hard-to-reach areas, a spokesman for the developer company told TASS.

"The Koshchey has been upgraded, getting an improved suspension device allowing it to drop a 10-kg anti-tank mine. Thanks to the carefully selected propellers, which have some secrets of their own, the drone is very quiet and can silently and safely get to hard-to-reach areas. All this has made the device highly-sought-after for delivering humanitarian aid to our soldiers, who carry out their missions in out-of-the-way locations. The Koshchey is actively used to carry water, food, medicines, and other much-needed supplies for our service members," the company said.

It was earlier reported that the Koshchey is very similar to Ukraine’s Baba-Yaga heavy drone. The hexacopter’s operating range is up to 30 km.