Two civilians wounded in Ukrainian shelling attacks on DPR in past day

DONETSK, July 24. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded as a result of Ukrainian shelling attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 34 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "Two civilians were reported to have been wounded."

"In all, 34 munitions of various types were fired in the reported period," the statement says.

Two residential buildings, seven civilian infrastructure sites, as well as several cars and trucks were damaged as a result of these attacks.