Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, boy killed in Voronezh Region

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/.

Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a total of 223 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

A three-year-old boy was killed and three people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Voronezh Region.

One person was killed and four others, including two children, were injured in a Ukrainian attack on Crimea.

TASS has compiled key information on the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a total of 223 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on July 22 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on July 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Orenburg, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, Tver, Tula, and Ulyanovsk regions, the Moscow Region, the republics of Crimea and Tatarstan, and over the Sea of Azov.

Aftermath

- A three-year-old boy was killed after a drone crashed into a private home in a suburb of Voronezh, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

- The boy's parents sustained injuries.

- A 19-year-old man suffered minor injuries in the same municipality and did not require hospitalization, Gusev said.

- One person was killed in a Ukrainian attack on Crimea, the republic's head, Sergey Aksyonov, said.

- Four more people were injured, including two children.

- Aksyonov extended his condolences to the victim's family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

- The Crimean government will provide all necessary assistance and support to the affected families.

- The Crimean Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the situation to make sure the rights of residents are protected following the drone attack.

- The prosecutor's office said it has coordinated with all relevant agencies to ensure the prompt elimination of the attack's consequences.

- Drone attacks left parts of Crimea without electricity, the republic's state power utility Krymenergo said.

- Power supply restrictions remain in effect across the republic.

- Power outages are being introduced depending on conditions in individual power districts.

- Aksyonov had previously said temporary power outages would be implemented because of the operational situation following damage to infrastructure caused by Ukrainian attacks.

- Authorities declared a state of emergency in the region.

- Crimea's power situation remains difficult, but critical facilities, including hospitals, emergency services, and essential infrastructure, continue operating normally.

- Ukrainian drones struck an energy facility in the Novospassky district of the Ulyanovsk Region, Governor Alexey Russkikh said.

- Debris from a drone shot down over Tula was found on the balcony of an apartment building, Governor Dmitry Milyayev said.

- Specialists neutralized and removed the drone fragment for destruction later, Milyayev said.

- No one was injured, and previously evacuated residents returned to their apartments, Milyayev added.