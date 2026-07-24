US completes another wave of strikes on Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 24. /TASS/. The American military has completed another series of strikes against targets on the Iranian territory, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully completed the 13th straight night of strikes against Iran," CENTCOM said on the X social network.

According to the statement, the strikes targeted Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities.