Dvorkovich suspends duties as FIDE chess federation president

GENEVA, July 24. /TASS/. Arkady Dvorkovich has decided to voluntarily suspend his duties as the president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) while the EU sanctions against him remain in force, the FIDE press service said in a statement.

On July 23, the European Union has approved its 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions. In line with the FIDE Charter, the duties of the president will be assumed by FIDE deputy president, the 15th World Champion, Viswanathan Anand.

"Today, the EU decision to include my name in the 21st sanctions list was published. I want to state unequivocally that I consider this decision unlawful and unfair, and this decision will be immediately challenged by all possible means. I am confident that justice will prevail," Dvorkovich said in a statement.

"However, given that until a formal court decision is rendered and/or such decision is cancelled or amended, these sanctions could hinder the stable functioning of FIDE, I have decided to voluntarily suspend the exercise of my powers and duties as FIDE President with immediate effect and for as long as I remain subject to sanctions," he said.