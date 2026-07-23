MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions as part of its 21st restrictions package against Director General of ANO Dialog Vladimir Tabak, Public Chamber member Maxim Grigoriev, investment corporation Sistema, and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.

Tabak was sanctioned for so-called pro-Kremlin organizations and the RRN platform, which the EU says disseminates pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian content. Grigoriev was targeted for heading a so-called fictitious tribunal and regularly voicing Russian state narratives. Sistema was added as a legal entity providing significant income to the Russian government. Dvorkovich was sanctioned for supporting Crimea's and new regions' incorporation into Russia, with the EU alleging FIDE tournaments in these territories undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The EU also added gold miners Nordgold Management, Vysokaychy, Areal, Yuzhuralzoloto, Pavlik, Susumanzoloto, Seligdar, and First Diamond Company to the list. Additionally, the restrictions targeted banks including DOM.RF, Ak Bars, Uralsib, Zenit, Saint Petersburg, MTS Bank, Primorye Bank, Lanta Bank, Metallinvestbank, SDM Bank, Sinara, Tochka Bank, Ozon Bank, Rosselkhozbank, Yandex Bank, MSP Bank, and others.