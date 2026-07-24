At least 256 children killed by Ukrainian forces in DPR since 2014

DONETSK, July 24. /TASS/. A total of 256 children have been killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of Ukrainian aggression that began in 2014, the republic’s human rights commissioner Darya Morozova has told TASS.

"Since 2014, a total of 256 children have been killed on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of aggression on the part of Ukrainian armed groups," she said in the run-up to the Remembrance Day of child victims of the conflict in Donbass. "Every such loss is an irreparable tragedy for families and all our people."

The ombudsperson added that a total of 1,076 children have been wounded in the reported period.

The Remembrance Day of child victims of the conflict in Donbass is marked annually on July 27. The date was established by the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin. The date commemorates a massive Ukrainian shelling attack on Gorlovka, which left 22 civilians dead, including 23-year-old Kristina Zhuk, who died holding her ten-months-old daughter.