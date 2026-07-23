Ukraine's losses from port shutdown estimated at $2 bln per month

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Ukraine's losses from the suspension of agricultural exports following the halt of vessel calls at the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny will amount to about $2 bln, according to TASS calculations based on data from Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry.

On average, Ukraine's agricultural exports totaled about $2 bln per month over the past 12 months, increasing during the harvest season and immediately afterward (from September through November).

At present, according to Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry, vessel calls at the above-mentioned ports have been suspended. An alternative export route runs through Romanian ports, but its capacity is limited by the throughput of the railway network.