DONETSK, July 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s security services feed false information about the location of military targets through various channels to get Russia to attack civilian buildings in Kiev-controlled territory, a military intelligence officer with the call sign Ivanych who is carrying out missions in the Zaporozhye area told TASS.

According to him, the coordinates come through various messengers from alleged pro-Russia sources, but all of them are thoroughly checked.

"Ukraine’s security services, including the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ministry of Defense’s Main Intelligence Directorate, are en masse sending to the Russian side the coordinates of civilian targets in the Ukrainian-controlled territory for strikes. These are mainly apartment blocks, which the Ukrainian security services are trying to pass off as military facilities," the officer said.

He cited as an example the received coordinates of a target in Zaporozhye transmitted by the Ukrainian security services several days ago. "A check showed that there is an apartment building at that site with local residents and there are no Ukrainian military facilities or military units there," Ivanych emphasized.

According to him, the coordinates are transmitted via messengers by allegedly Russian supporters. The data are thoroughly verified.