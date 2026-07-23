EU says imposes sanctions against Russia’s central bank deputy chairman

BRUSSELS, July 23. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions against Deputy Bank of Russia Chairman Sergey Belov, according to a resolution of the EU Council, published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

"Within the Bank of Russia, he oversees the Cash Circulation Department, the Field Institutions Department, the Administrative Department, and the Russian Union of Cash Collection Divisions (ROSINKAS)," the Journal said.

"As Deputy Governor, he manages field institutions near front-line areas that provide banking services to Russian forces and occupied territories, facilitating the forced transfer to the Russian rouble. Furthermore, the Central Bank opened branches in annexed Ukrainian regions and facilitated the expansion of state-linked banks, integrating occupied territories into Russia’s financial system."