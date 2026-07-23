Foreign mercenaries threw grenades at Kursk residents — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has become aware of cases of special brutality on the part of mercenaries in the Kursk Region, they threw grenades at civilians, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said in an interview with TASS.

"As part of the investigation, we also became aware of cases of special brutality on the part of mercenaries. Residents of the Kursk Region told us how foreigners threw grenades at civilians," he said.

According to Bastrykin, there is no reasonable explanation for this behavior. "It is obvious that the norms of international law mean nothing to them," he said.