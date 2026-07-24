US lawmaker points to attempts to set people of Russia, US against each other — lawmaker

WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS/. Claims about Russia’s interference in the US presidential election were disseminated in the United States as part of a political campaign to set the two nations against each other, US Congress member Anna Paulina Luna (a Republican representing Florida) has told TASS.

"I just want to point to the fact that if you look at what happened here in the States, especially in 2016, there was a political operation that really tried to pit the American people against the Russian people, and that's unacceptable," she said.

"They try to say that there was Russian collusion in the 2016 election, and we now know that based on declassified documents through ODNI [Office of the Director of National Intelligence], Tulsi Gabbard, that that has been disproven," Luna added.

Gabbard served as the director of national intelligence between February 2025 and June 2026.

US President Donald Trump and his administration officials have repeatedly rejected accusations and denied any improper contacts with Russian officials. Moscow also strongly denied on multiple occasions any attempts to somehow influence the outcome of presidential elections in the United States.