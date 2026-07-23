PRAGUE, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Anna Ponomaryova said that she explained the rationale and the objectives of the special military operation to Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka.

"I met with the Czech foreign minister yesterday. Petr Macinka has called for 'an end to war with Ukraine', claiming that its reasons are 'of no interest to anyone', and its goals are 'unclear'. I did my best to explain the reasons and the objectives of the special military operation in Ukraine to him," she wrote on the embassy’s Telegram channel. "As for the 'end of the war', such appeals from a high-ranking official of a country that is actively producing weapons and supplying them to the conflict zone for Ukraine are baffling."

The ambassador also noted that "one must acknowledge that the tone of the conversation remained courteous, despite the diametrically opposed positions."

Macinka had earlier informed on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist in Russia) about the introductory meeting with Ponomaryova, which took place after she had presented her credentials to the Czech president and officially taken up her post as Russian ambassador to the Czech Republic.