FACTBOX: Oil price cap freeze, bank restrictions in EU’s 21st sanctions package

BRUSSELS, July 23. /TASS/. The European Union’s new package of anti-Russian restrictive measures targets the energy, financial services, trade, and cryptocurrency sectors, European Council President Antonio Costa said.

The EU will add 218 listings to its sanctions regime against Russia, marking the bloc's largest expansion of sanctions in four years, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the new restrictive measures.

21st sanctions package

- EU ambassadors approved a scaled-back 21st package of restrictive measures against Russia, a diplomatic source in Brussels told reporters.

- The source noted that the EU Council would approve the package by the end of the day, after which it would enter into force.

- The EU’s new sanctions package against Russia targets the energy, financial services, cryptocurrency, and trade sectors, Costa wrote on X.

- Under the 21st package, the EU has banned its banks from conducting cross-border transactions with 32 Russian banks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

- She also specified that the so-called Russian oil price cap had been frozen for one year at $44 per barrel.

- Kallas said the EU was already working on further sanctions against Russia.

- According to her, the 21st sanctions package against Russia has been agreed and includes measures targeting the financial system, the military-industrial complex, and the energy sector.

- The EU will add 218 listings to its sanctions regime against Russia, marking the bloc's largest expansion in four years, she noted.

- In particular, the EU will impose sanctions on 50 defense industry companies, including key players involved in the production of Russia's long-range drones, Kallas added.

- She also said the EU had included banks, cryptocurrency exchange operators, vessels, and oil refineries in Russia and Belarus in the 21st sanctions package.

- In addition, according to Kallas, the EU included more than 40 vessels from the so-called "shadow fleet" in the 21st sanctions package.

Information from diplomatic source and media reports

- According to the diplomatic source in Brussels, Greece, the EU’s main operator of LNG maritime transport, will be able to continue transporting Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to third countries.

- The 21st sanctions package against Russia allows EU carriers to transport Russian LNG by sea for one year with automatic renewal, Reuters reported.

Difficulties in reaching agreement

- The day before, EU ambassadors failed to agree on the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions.

- As Euractiv reported, citing diplomats, the closed-door meeting on July 22 took place in an extremely tense atmosphere.

- According to the outlet, Greece’s position remained the main obstacle to the approval of the latest package of restrictive measures.

- According to several diplomats, the version under discussion provided for a renewable one-year exemption allowing companies to transport Russian LNG to third countries, annual reviews, and a 12-month moratorium on any changes to the oil price cap.

EU member states’ interests

- On July 22, Politico reported that EU authorities had run out of ideas for additional measures that could be included in the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions because such restrictions would undermine the interests of the bloc’s member states.

- On July 19, the Financial Times reported that Greece opposed the new sanctions because the European Commission’s proposed ban on transporting Russian LNG could hurt shipping company Dynagas.

- Germany and Portugal, for their part, are seeking an easing of restrictions on purchases of Russian fish.

- France and Italy want the EU to soften its visa policy.

- Austria has once again requested the unfreezing of assets linked to Raiffeisen Bank.