Venezuela being run by US Secretary of Energy — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated that the actual governance of Venezuela is currently being carried out by US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

"He's running Venezuela," the US leader stated at an event in Washington while introducing the head of the US Department of Energy to those present.

"We have a great relationship with Venezuela, and the people are happy in Venezuela right now," Trump asserted. "We have the biggest companies, the biggest oil companies in the world, going in and doing business like nobody ever thought possible, and we're taking some [Venezuelan oil]. We should, and they're taking some [oil]. <...> They're making more money, Venezuela now, than they've ever made before, and we're making a lot [on Venezuelan oil] too, and I think we're entitled to that," Trump added.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president on January 6.