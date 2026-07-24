Iran rejects new US ceasefire proposal — NYT

NEW YORK, July 24. /TASS/. On Thursday, Tehran rejected Washington’s ceasefire proposal delivered by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, the The New York Times (NYT) newspaper reported citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Iranian officials said Tehran was not interested in a temporary deal, which will leave the Strait of Hormuz issue unsolved.

The newspaper did not elaborate on the proposed terms, stipulated in the deal.

The Iraqi prime minister paid an official visit to the United States late last week to meet with US President Donald Trump. On Thursday, al-Zaidi arrived on a visit to Tehran on an invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.