EU imposes sanctions on three oil refineries in Russia and one in Belarus

BRUSSELS, July 23. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) has expanded sanctions against the Russian oil industry, including imposing restrictions on three oil refineries in Russia and one in Belarus, the EU Council said in a statement.

"The EU is targeting the oil sector, in particular refineries. It is designating 18 entities and 1 individual in the oil sector, including 3 refineries in Russia, a major Belarusian oil refinery, as well as a company created to sell Belarusian petroleum products within Russia," the document says.

The EU is also imposing a ban on transactions with a Georgian refinery allegedly involved in trading and refining Russian oil. It will take effect in six months.

"The package creates the possibility to prohibit transactions with listed refineries in Russia and in third countries which process or refine Russian crude oil and petroleum products", the EU Council noted.

The EU also extended the transaction ban to five oil traders for violating the ban on the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products.