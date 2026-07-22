Putin to hold meeting with lawmakers on July 27 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting with lawmakers on July 27, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS.

"Yes, that is true," he said when asked a respective question. The discussion is expected to focus on results of the work of the current convocation.

The 8th convocation of the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) is concluding its work. The next composition will be elected in September. The final plenary session of the spring session and of the current convocation as a whole is scheduled for July 27.