Akkuyu project under Western pressure, affecting costs — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant project is under significant Western pressure, which is affecting its cost and construction timeline, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said, commenting on the outcome of his informal meeting with Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

According to Likhachev, the meeting focused on achieving the project's key performance indicators. "It is no secret that the project is under significant pressure. Resistance from foreign financial institutions, sabotage by major European equipment suppliers, and direct opposition from a number of Western government agencies are, of course, affecting the project's cost and schedule. That is precisely why the issue of mitigating risks and improving the project's overall economic efficiency has become critically important," Likhachev said in an interview with the industry newspaper Strana Rosatom.

He said Rosatom is making every effort to accelerate construction. "At the same time, I would like to note the constructive position of the Turkish side, which has been accommodating us in many areas. Our partners are already implementing a number of legislative measures aimed at supporting the national nuclear industry, including the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant project," the Rosatom chief said.

He added that tax incentives had recently been introduced for the nuclear industry, including a reduction in the construction tax, a preferential VAT refund scheme, and a number of other legislative measures. "Our partners understand the importance of implementing this project and its significance for the republic. Together, we continue working to attract investors to the project, expand localization, which will be important not only during the construction phase but also during operation, and develop mechanisms for selling electricity generated by the nuclear power plant both within Turkey and to third countries," Likhachev said.