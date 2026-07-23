Zelensky admits Ukraine not yet prepared for winter

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Ukraine needs to better prepare for the winter season, Vladimir Zelensky said at a press conference following his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

"Logistics, grain, agriculture, energy - all of that is crucial. And so are our [winter] readiness plans, which, to tell you the truth, I am completely dissatisfied with. I have seen the percentage of work done and we need to step it up quickly," he said as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

Earlier, Ukraine’s new Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky said that the coming winter will be more challenging than the last one. According to TASS estimates, Ukraine has currently secured only approximately half of the natural gas volumes needed for the cold season. TASS calculations show that coal reserves will only last through fall.