Iran attacks US bases in Bahrain, Jordan with drones — army

TEHRAN, July 24. /TASS/. Last night, Iran’s Armed Forces hit fuel tanks and warehouses as they delivered strikes on US bases in Bahrain and Jordan, using unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the army’s press service.

"[Iranian] drones attacked fuel storage tanks, warehouses, large hangars with equipment, and deployment areas of the American terrorist army at Isa [Air] Base in Bahrain. In the course of the operation, <...> hangars for aircraft repairs and maintenance as well as US Army deployment areas at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan too were attacked with drones," Fars news agency quoted the Iranian Army as saying in a statement.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the agreement’s provisions concerning the Strait of Hormuz.