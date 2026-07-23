Iranian tanker passes through US blockade, entering Gulf of Oman — state television

TEHRAN, July 23. /TASS/. An Iranian oil tanker has passed through the maritime blockade established by the United States against the Islamic republic, Iranian state radio and television reported.

According to its information, the Iranian vessel has already entered the Gulf of Oman.

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8, when the United States carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The US claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by targeting US facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan. On July 14, the United States renewed its naval blockade of Iran.