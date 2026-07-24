Ukrainian missile attack on company kills six people in Kirov

KIROV, July 24. /TASS/. Six people were killed and 26 injured in Kirov by a missile attack on a factory, Governor Alexander Sokolov said on VK social network.

"Unfortunately, 32 people fell victim to the attack by the Kiev regime on a factory in Kirov. Of these, six people were killed on the spot. I express my deep sorrow and condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. The government of the Kirov Region will provide all possible support to the families. All victims are receiving medical care, from hospitalization to outpatient treatment," Sokolov wrote.

He added that the fire at the enterprise had been extinguished and water and electricity supply restored. The nearby residential buildings are being assessed for damage, to see if they need to be repaired.

The city has made adjustments to the public transportation schedule. Several flights are delayed at Kirov airport, including flights to Kaliningrad and Kirov from Makhachkala, and there are delays in check-in and boarding for flights to Moscow, Sochi, and Naryan-Mar.