Ukrainian defense industry representatives hit in strike on training ground near Kiev

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Representatives of Ukraine's defense industry were present at a training ground near Kiev that was hit by a strike on Friday, the Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths (a defense industry association) said.

According to the council, the strike targeted "a location where representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry were present." "There are dead and wounded," the council said in a post on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia).

The council also said that information about the participants' whereabouts had not been disclosed publicly.

Sergey Beskrestnov, an adviser to Vladimir Zelensky on communications and unmanned systems, was also present at the training ground near Kiev, where military equipment was on display and which was struck earlier in the day.

Earlier, Valery Borovik, founder of the defense manufacturer First Contact, reported a "very serious strike" on the training ground where weapons were located.

In a Facebook (banned in Russia) post, Beskrestnov, also known by the call sign Sergey Flash, confirmed that the strike had taken place.

Ukrainian media reported that defense companies were showcasing their products to the military at the training ground.