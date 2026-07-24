FACTBOX: What is known about prevention of terror act against security officer in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A 30-year-old Russian woman has been detained in Moscow after being caught in the act trying to plant a bomb under the car of a security officer, the Russian Federal Security Service (FBS) Public Relations Center reported.

TASS has complied the main information available at the moment.

Prevention of terrorist attack

- FSB in Moscow has thwarted the activity of a female Russian national, born in 1996, involved in preparing a terrorist attack on orders from Ukrainian intelligence services, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

- She was detained while she was planting an improvised explosive device under a security officer’s car.

- It was found that the suspect got in touch with her handler via messaging apps, informing him of her readiness to engage in terrorist activity in exchange for assistance in moving out to a European Union country for permanent residence.

- According to the FSB Public Relations Center, the suspect, on instructions from a Ukrainian security service representative, first traveled to Ukraine via Turkey and Moldova, where she was briefed on methods of conducting sabotage and terrorist activities.

- Then she returned to Russia to fetch an explosive device from a cache on the outskirts of Samara and returned to the Moscow Region in order to commit a terrorist attack.

- The FSB Public Relations Center video shows the improvised explosive device being defused by bomb technicians at the scene of the incident in the courtyard of a residential building with the help of a robot.

Confessionary evidence

- The woman made a confession in connection with the crime, according to a video released by the FSB Public Relations Center.

- She also said that she had installed cameras to film the act.

Investigation

- The Investigative Service of the FSB Department for Moscow and the Moscow Region has instituted criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 30, Part 3 of Article 205 (attempted terrorist attack), and Part 3 of Article 222.1 (illicit trafficking of explosive devices) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

- The detained woman was remanded in custody.

- She could face 20 years in prison under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (high treason).

- Measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime and track down who ordered it.