Putin inspects MS-21-310 passenger aircraft at Irkutsk Aircraft Plant

IRKUTSK, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Irkutsk Aircraft Plant of Yakovlev PJSC, where he inspected the innovative MS-21-310 medium-haul passenger aircraft. Celebrated for its 100% Russian-made components and systems, the aircraft marks a significant milestone in the nation's aerospace industry.

During the visit, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov informed President Putin that the first fully import-substituted serial MS-21-310 is nearing readiness for its maiden flight. Currently, 18 MS-21-310 aircraft are in various stages of assembly at the plant, all slated for delivery to Aeroflot under the existing contract. Additionally, manufacturing of parts for subsequent batches is underway, ensuring a steady progression toward mass production. Irkutsk Aircraft Plant Director Andrey Soinov emphasized plans to ramp up serial production, aiming to reach an annual output of 36 aircraft.

Chemezov highlighted that serial deliveries to customers would commence after successful certification testing, which is scheduled for 2027 and will be approved by the Federal Air Transport Agency.

In May 2026, under a contract between Yakovlev PJSC and the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, development began on a shortened, extended-range version of the MS-21-210. Meanwhile, a prototype of the medium-range MS-21 - equipped with both domestic and foreign systems - completed its maiden flight in April 2025. Rostec clarified that this aircraft was fitted with a comprehensive suite of domestically produced systems, including avionics, an auxiliary power unit, air conditioning and pressure control systems, lighting, and aircraft system consoles.

The second prototype, fully outfitted with Russian-made components and systems, took to the skies in October 2025. This aircraft was used to test the domestically produced PD-14 engines. It remained airborne for 50 minutes, reaching altitudes of up to 3,500 meters, with all systems functioning normally.

The certification process for the MS-21-310 is anticipated to conclude in June 2027. The program, initially reliant on international cooperation, faced delays due to sanctions that prompted Russia to accelerate the import substitution of key systems and components, reaffirming its commitment to self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing.